February 11, 1950 - August 2, 2021
Hustisford, WI - George Luke Spang lost a courageous battle with AL Amyloidosis, a rare blood disease, at home in Hustisford, Wisconsin, on the evening of August 2, 2021, at the age of 71. He has now found peace with Jesus in Heaven. His strong faith and uncanny ability to make the best of any situation was evident when given his diagnosis, never complaining and embracing life one day at a time. The many friends and family who visited the past few months is a testimony to the many lives he touched. George was born in Conroe, Texas, on February 11, 1950, and raised in Racine, Wisconsin. His parents were the late William Wayne and Catherine Virginia (Greene) Spang. He attended Racine St. Catherine's High School and finished his education at Milton College in Milton, Wisconsin. He played football at both schools.
George married Susan (Hackbarth) Spang on January 12, 2002. He was an active member of Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church in Hustisford, Wisconsin. George was on numerous committees and for many years was the chairman of the Property Maintenance for the church and school and the grounds. His dedication and devotion to Bethany was evident by his daily presence there repairing or doing yard work. His life was an example of his strong Christian faith and a generous heart. He loved to fish, hunt and trap and his trips were always planned in great detail, showcasing his love of the outdoors. He was an avid football fan, and did we say he LOVED to fish? George traveled to Alaska to fish with his wife, fished many times on the Mississippi River and Lake Michigan, traveled to Newfoundland to hunt moose, multiple trips to Colorado to hunt elk, and last fall he hunted elk in Idaho. The woods and lakes of Wisconsin have lost a special man. One of his favorite pastimes was sitting at his kitchen table watching the birds - he was very knowledgeable about all the various species and habits of birds. He always planted a large garden and shared with everyone. During his working career, he built concrete silos, grain bins and bridges. He also had a seasonal occupation as a fur buyer, most recently working for Groenewold Fur and Wool Co, traveling all over Wisconsin and many other states for almost 50 years. He gained many life-long friends among the people he worked with and did business with.
He is survived by his wife, Susan, sons Ross and Reed (Sarah) Spang, step-sister Denise (Daniel) Kuehl and step-sister-in-law Jill Anderson, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He will also be missed by his faithful dog Peaches. George was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Cindy, Billy, Tim and Ethel, step-brother Dennis Anderson.
A Christian Funeral service will be held at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 2 pm, with visitation from 11 am until time of service. Burial will follow at Hustisford Cemetery and then supper at Bethany School gym.
Memorials to the Roof Fund at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. So many thanks to all the friends and neighbors that have offered a helping hand, to Rainbow Hospice, Kim Clark/RN at UW, and the staff at UW Cancer Center in Johnson Creek.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Hartford is serving the family. Your on-line condolences may be placed at www.berndt-ledesma.com