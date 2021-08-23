Joan M. (Raether) Davidson

August 19, 2021
Reedsburg, WI - Joan M. Davidson, age 79, of Reedsburg, died peacefully on Thursday, August 19, 2021 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born on July 19, 1942 in Watertown, the daughter of Harvey and Gladys (Riege) Raether. Joan was a house parent in group home surroundings for several years before becoming disabled in 1990. She was a collector of all things especially stamps and coins. She enjoyed gardening, pets and children as well supporting animal and children charities. Joan was a coach from the couch for her beloved Green Bay Packers.
Survivors include her lifetime partner: Patricia "Pat" Meyer, of Reedsburg; two daughters: Diana (Randy) Peterson, of Madison and Rosana (Shaun) Sigurslid, of Windsor; three grandchildren: Mykl Kennedy, Adam Farrell and Megan Sigurslid; her brother: Rob (Nancy) Raether, of Deerfield; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by two daughters: Brenda Quamme and Pamela Fisher; and her parents.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at City Park in Reedsburg across the street from Hoof Funeral Home. Inurnment will be in Washington Cemetery in Waterloo. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials to the family would be appreciated.
