Adrienne Smulders

Watertown, WI (53094)

Today

Partly cloudy early with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. High near 85F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.