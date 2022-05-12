Watertown, WI - Mark T. Doering, 61, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Watertown Regional Medical Center in Watertown, WI, after a long battle with muscular dystrophy.
Mark Thomas Doering was born on March 20, 1961, in Watertown, the son of Thomas Doering and MaryAnn (nee Zurheide) Doering. He attended Watertown High School in Watertown and received his associates degree in accounting from MATC in Watertown. In his younger years he loved fishing. Mark enjoyed Scrabble, Chess, and endless hours of computer games. His favorite team was the Green Bay Packers.
Mark is survived by his siblings Mike (Michele) Doering of Watertown, Susan (Robin) Roe of Watertown, nephews Ben (Keri) Sterwald, Jake Oestriech, Kyle Doering; nieces Kelsey (Luke) Kopfer, Emily Oesterich, Sarah Oestreich; great niece and nephew: Caydence "C.C." Sterwald and Colton Sterwald. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and MaryAnn Doering and his sister, Gail Oestreich.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Dustin Yahnke officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at the Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to Trinity Lutheran Church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family would like to give a very special thank you to Dr. Meade and Mark's amazing team of caregivers who took such incredible care of him over the last several years, Brenda, Lewie, Karl, Pam, George, Hans, Joanne, and Jodi.
