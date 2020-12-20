July 17, 1936 - December 12, 2020
Moore, SC - Rose Marie Zeiner 84, passed away on December 12, 2020 at her home in Moore, South Carolina. Rose was born on July 17, 1936 in Watertown, WI to Fred and Gertrude Lincks. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1954. Rose had a loving relationship with her husband Bill Zeiner that led to a 65-year marriage. Rose went on to be a mother of three children and later in life a nurse. She was also very active in the Catholic church.
Besides spending time with her family and friends, Rose had a passion for traveling with Bill around the United States and even to Mexico, in their motor home. She touched many lives with her generosity and passion for life.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service January 7, 2021 at the Jesus Our Risen Savior in Spartanburg, SC. Rose is survived by her husband and three children, Billy, Sandy, Tom and wife Denise, her brother Kenny and wife RoseAnn Lincks, and many family and friends.