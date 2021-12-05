Johnson Creek, WI - Laurie L. "Rat" Schroeder, 60 of Johnson Creek, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021, at her home in Johnson Creek.
Laurie was born on April 3, 1961, in Fort Atkinson, WI, the daughter of Edward and Donna (Leedle) Radtke. She graduated from Johnson Creek High School in 1979 and began her career as a mixologist. Rat worked in many bars in the area, serving the locals and other customers with a generous pour of wit, humor, and spunk. On August 27, 2004, she married Donald "Junior" Schroeder at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Farmington. The couple never had any children but loved their pets dearly. In her free time, Rat loved doing jigsaw puzzles, bowling, and played softball for many years. She was an avid Packers and Badgers fan and liked watching the games. Rat enjoyed camping and always made sure the fire was burning well, earning her the nickname "Sparky". She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by: her husband Junior Schroeder of Johnson Creek; sister Julie (Berny) Elsbernd of Helenville; and a large number of close family members and many, many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, a number of aunts and uncles including Uncle Neil, and other relatives.
The family would like to give special thanks to all the family and friends that stopped by to lend a helping hand and to Rainbow Hospice for the loving care provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Rat's name to Rainbow Hospice or Immanuel Lutheran Church of Farmington would be greatly appreciated.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00PM on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Farmington with Rev. Joe Fricke presiding. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00AM until the time of service at the church. Laurie will be laid to rest at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery following the service.
The family asks that attendees wear red and white in honor of Rat's love for the Badgers.
