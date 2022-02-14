Marilyn J. (Knickrehm) Klettke

Jefferson, WI - Marilyn J. Klettke, age 89, of Jefferson, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022.
She was born December 24, 1932 in Milwaukee, daughter of the late Herman F. and Olga (Voigt) Knickrehm. On May 15, 1954, Marilyn was united in marriage to Arthur W. Klettke at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church of Helenville. She farmed in the Helenville area with her husband for many years. Marilyn was a member of St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in Helenville. They later moved to Lake Mills and became a member of St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church of Lake Mills. After her husband passed away, she moved to Jefferson and became a member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church of Jefferson. She had been employed at Oconomowoc Shoe Factory and later moved to Lake Mills and helped in the school lunch program. Marilyn loved playing cards, doing crafts, cake decorating, flower arranging, and most of all spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Marilyn is survived by three dear children, John (Pat) Klettke of Watertown, Kenneth (Patty) Klettke of Fort Atkinson, and Katherine (David) Thorman of Watertown; nine grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in May of 1993; great-granddaughter, Eowyn Mai Klettke; sisters, Emily Weidner, Dorothy Allison, Louise Rohde, and Helen Oehlenschlager; and brothers, Al Zutz and Harold Zutz.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with Rev. Joshua Martin of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Jefferson officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Helenville at a later date. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church of Jefferson, Rainbow Hospice, or the charity of one's choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
