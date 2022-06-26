Aaron J. Trummer

June 14, 2022
Watertown, WI - Aaron John Trummer died unexpectedly on June 14, 2022, at the age of 69. He is survived by his daughters Alexa and India, his mother Ina, and his siblings Tekla and John. He is preceded in death by his father John. Though a death could never truly be called fitting, my dad died doing what he loved, traveling, and in doing so he took one last adventure, making the journey home. My dad was a gifted educator, one who cared immensely about his staff and students and was not afraid to challenge the typical way of the world. He had a way of making those around him feel special and appreciated, but never avoided the hard conversations or constructive criticism. He himself was a lifelong student. In addition to being awarded numerous Fulbright Scholarships, my dad studied at the University of Wisconsin, New York University, Beijing Normal College, University of Washington, University of Hawaii, Jamia Millia Islamia (New Delhi, India), Cairo University and the University of Pittsburgh. My dad was passionate about delving into the culture of each country he visited. After a long career as a master teacher, renowned international researcher, and recognized leader in secondary education (including a stint as Wisconsin Teacher of the Year (1981-82)) my dad enjoyed his retirement by continuing to travel the world and spending time with the people he loved. My dad was a fantastic photographer with the ability to gain the trust, respect, and admiration of those he photographed around the world. My dad was a lifelong train enthusiast, and a lover of John Lennon, and fought against the injustices of the world, never one to shy away from speaking his mind on the current political or social climate. My dad also had his quirks. He loved to travel but hated flying. He collected root beer bottles and model trains. His hair would stick up at every angle no matter how many times we tried to pat it down. My dad lived his life with an authenticity and commitment to being true to himself and his passions that one can only envy. His impact on this world and in the lives of everyone who knew him will not diminish with his passing.
A service honoring his incredible life will be held on Thursday, June 30 at 11:00 AM at Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home, 500 Welsh Road in Watertown, Wisconsin. A post funeral luncheon and gathering will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Aaron's honor to the ACLU.
As my dad would say, "be well, my friends."
