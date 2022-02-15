Milton, WI - Johann Beck peacefully left his earthly home to be with Jesus in his forever home while family was by his side. For 86 years Johann was a hardworking, generous man full of integrity.
Johann was born in Starcho, Yugoslavia, the son of Paul and Maria (Spengler) Beck. He and his family survived Post WW 2 persecution, family separation, and concentration death camps. They were reunited through the Red Cross and moved to South Bend, IN, sponsored by the Palmer family, when he was fifteen. He went to school without knowing any English. Johann proudly served in the United States Army.
After serving he moved to Chicago, worked, and went to school. He met Hazel Kay Kowalske and they married in 1959.
Shortly after retirement they bought a farm in Hill Point, WI, where they enjoyed raising Scottish Highlander cattle, chickens, goats, and had beautiful flower gardens.
Greeting him in heaven is his wife Hazel Kay, his mother Maria, and step dad Eli, his son-in-law Randy, and his grandchildren Jacob Daniel and Sadie Faith, and other loved ones.
Johann's family is very thankful for the love and care provided by the Heart Failure Clinic staff, especially Dr. Jung, Krista Raymond, and all the nurses.
Johann's legacy will live on in his children Andrea (Rapson), Evonne (Dan Walsh), John Andrew, grandchildren Alissa (Jon Knudson), Jeremiah (Danielle Walsh) and great grandchildren Gabriel and Annie Kay. He will also be missed by his siblings Anna, Paul, Rosalia, Feona and families.
Wherever Johann lived he always planted trees. The family requests no flowers. Instead, please plant a tree in his memory.
Funeral services for Johann Beck will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hillpoint, WI, with Pastor Tim Anderson officiating. Military rites will be conducted following the service at the church. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the church.
The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
