July 25, 1930 - November 10, 2020
Mount Horeb, WI - Clara D. Boyer, 90, of Mt. Horeb, WI, formerly Of Watertown, WI, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg.
Clara was born on July 25, 1930 in Kansas, the daughter of Herbert and Leona (Flowers) Frye. Clara served our country in the US. Navy and that is where she met the love of her life, Richard Boyer. The couple were married on April 14, 1956 in Seattle, WA. Clara and her husband Richard owned and operated Boyer's Mapleton Hotel Restaurant. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Survivors include: children Barbara (Michael) Kile, David Boyer, Charles Boyer and Susan Boyer; grandchildren Matt (Leeann Miley) Grabski, Benjamin Boyer and Steven Boyer; great grandchildren Emma; sister Nancy (Joe) Hawkins. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Ed "Bud" Frye and twin sister Nelle DeMassey.
A celebration of Life for Clara will be held at a later date.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home Watertown is caring for the family.