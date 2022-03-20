Harold A. Peckham

October 13, 1936 - March 17, 2022
Watertown, WI - Harold Addison Peckham was called home to Jesus on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at age 85.
Harold was born October 13, 1936, in Madison, WI to Harold and Evelyn (Seim) Peckham. He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1960 with a bachelor's degree in Architecture which was only natural as he was creative and loved drawing. His love of our country drew him to serving in the Army Reserves in Madison while he was a young father. Having spent his career in architecture at Zimmerman Architectural Studios and Venture Architects in Milwaukee, he could not sit on the sidelines of retirement and joined the team at Berres Brothers Coffee in Watertown where he served the public coffee for over 10 years and was affectionately given the nickname "Rooster".
Harold was an active member of St Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown, WI for 50 years participating in many committees and stewardship initiatives to further the Lord's work. In his spare time, his passions included golf, hunting, his farm, and apple trees, walking with his favorite Golden Retriever Sassy, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and many friends.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Evelyn (Seim) Peckham, many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by Gay Peckham and his beloved children, Wanda Pansky Myers (Tom), Beth Kasemeotes (Nick), Lisa Polinske (Bryan), and Jon Peckham (Kelly). Proud grandfather of: William Pansky, Cameo (Lechner) Kosanke, Mikaela (Lechner) Kollasch, Victor and Lucas Lechner, Elise (Polinske) Fischer, Emily, Clayton and Logan Polinske, Gabriel and Isabel Peckham. Great-grandfather of William Kosanke, Julia Kosanke, Christopher Kollasch, and Scarlett Kollasch.
His family would like to thank the staff at Shorehaven for their loving care of Harold and all the people who visited, called, loved him, and thought about him these past few months.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Peter Wells officiating. Burial will take place at the Sweet Cemetery in the Town of Bristol. Family and friends may gather at the Hafemeister Funeral Home on Friday evening from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the Tuition Fund at St. Mark's Lutheran School in Watertown. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.