Watertown, WI - Norbert M. Vogl, 94, of Watertown, passed away peacefully at Heartis Village in Milwaukee on Friday, November 26, 2021.
Norbert was born on December 13, 1926 in Milwaukee, the son of Michael and Anne (Reinke) Vogl. He was married Margaret Wrabetz before her passing in 1994. He then married Phyllis (Grathwohl) Heinen on December 28, 1996 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Watertown. In Norbert's free time he enjoyed going for walks, riding bikes, and swimming. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Norbert is survived by wife Phyllis, his children: Daniel Vogl; Mary Vogl; Lucy (Robert) Heinen; Ruth (Patrick) Weirscham; and Therese Vogl. 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and his brothers Michael (Judy) Vogl and Donald (Collette) Vogl. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, first wife Margaret, brother Richard, and his sister-in-law Carol.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Friday, December 3, 2021 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Watertown, with Fr. Thomas Marr presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at 2:00pm at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee. The family requests that masks be worn inside the church.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Norbert Vogl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.