Lucille N. (Bankert) "Lucy" Potenberg

January 12, 1942 - May 23, 2021
Ixonia, WI - Lucille "Lucy" N. Potenberg, 79, of Ixonia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at her home.
She was born at home in the Town of Concord on January 12, 1942 to Ernest and Elda Bankert. Lucy was a member of Cross Lutheran Church. She was employed at Hartland Plastics, Oconomowoc Shoe Factory, and Fiberesin, where she retired from in 2006. She loved a good game of cards, bowling, trips to the casino, yard work, and family gatherings. She also enjoyed baking, painting ceramics, word search, puzzles, and watching Wheel of Fortune. She loved spending time up north and making new friends up there.
On June 7, 1957, she married Milton Bartel. He preceded her in death in January 1967. Later she married Eugene "Gene" Potenberg on October 10, 1970. They spent 51 happy years together. He preceded her in death on December 19, 2020.
Lucy is survived by her step-sons, Jeff (Becky) Potenberg of Columbus, WI and Greg (Kathy) Potenberg of Watertown, WI; grandchildren, Justin Potenberg, Julie Potenberg, Shane (Marcy) Potenberg, Venessa (Jon) McGeough, and Nicholas (Melissa) Potenberg; eight great-grandchildren, Jackson, Cassie, Abigail, Brayden, Taylor, Dylan, Savannah, and Damien; and three step-great-grandchildren, Paula, Amanda, and Emma. She is also survived by her sister, Mabel Guenterberg; brothers, Ralph Bankert, Ervin (Rosa) Bankert, and Ernest Bankert; brothers-in-law, Morris Gennerman and John (Diane) Potenberg; as well as other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Milton Bartel; second husband, Gene Potenberg; sisters, Myrtle (Roy) Zickert, Mildred (Frank) Thiemke, Eldona Gennerman, Carol Bankert and Augusta Bankert; sister-in-law, Karen Bankert; brothers, Myron (Lou Ella) Bankert, Harold (Delphine) Bankert, George Bankert, and Melvin Bankert; brothers-in-law, Hugo Guenterberg, Lloyd (Wilma) Potenberg, Jr., Palmer (Evelyn) Bartel, Bill (Myrt) Bartel, and Melvin (June) Bartel; and sisters-in-law, Fran (Palmer) Raether and Alice (Franklin) Braunschweig.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Cross Lutheran Church in Ixonia with Rev. Douglas Andersen officiating. Burial will take place in the Cross Lutheran Cemetery. Family and friends may gather at the church from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Rainbow Hospice, Cross Lutheran Church, or the charity of one's choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Rainbow Hospice for the wonderful care they have provided.