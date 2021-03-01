December 17, 1934 - February 25, 2021
St. Charles, IL - Joyce R. Graikowski, age 86 of St. Charles, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2021. Joyce was born on December 17, 1934 in Watertown, WI., the daughter of Arthur Sr. and Irene (Grimm) Raether. Joyce graduated from Watertown High School in 1952. On October 31, 1953, Joyce was united in marriage to Gerald Graikowski. She began working at Northern Illinois Association in 1987 as an Administrative Assistant in the Therapy Dept. and retired in 2000. Joyce was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Batavia, IL for many years.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Susan (Michael) Miller of St. Charles, IL; sister, Janice Baumann of Madison, WI; many nieces and nephews, and her special friend, Carol Claricoates of Venice, FL.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gerald, her daughter Vicki Graikowski Fuerstenberg and her brother, Arthur Raether, Jr.
A private burial in Hustisford, WI will be held in the spring.
Memorial donations may be made to Misericordia Home for disabled adults at www.misericordia.com
Special thanks goes out to Kindred Hospice of Arlington Heights, Il