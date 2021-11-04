Ann M. (Sweeney) Nienow

February 13, 1957 - November 3, 2021
Watertown, WI - Ann M. Nienow, 64, of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family, after a battle with pancreatic cancer that started in early 2021.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church (112 Hall St. Watertown, WI 53094) with Rev. Dr. Young Tae Lee officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to Christ United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Ann Maureen Sweeney was born on February 13, 1957 to Leo and Florence (nee Blagen) in Watertown. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1975 and then attended UW Madison and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Psychology. She married Richard Nienow on August 18, 1979 at Christ United Methodist Church in Watertown. Ann began her career working as a social worker for Jefferson County Human Services and later worked at Watertown Memorial Hospital for several years as a case manager. She and her husband, Rich, owned and operated Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Watertown from 2003 until 2020.
Ann was very dedicated to serving her church and community. She was a charter member of the Shared Community Mission Group that developed three core programs: Weekend Food to Go and Grow, Support Our Students, Emergency Food to Go Now. Ann was instrumental in the Summer Sandwiches in the Park program and was a member of AAUW. She had served on the Christ United Methodist Church Mission board as well as other committees. Earlier this year she was the recipient of the 2021 Alfred and Helen Krahn Citizenship award.
She enjoyed reading, keeping up with current events, flowers, traveling, watching the Packers and Badgers and spending time with her family, especially her three granddaughters.
Ann is survived by her husband Rich Nienow; two sons: Mike (Jodi) Nienow and their daughters, Raelyn and Quinn; Mark (Shannon) Nienow and daughter, Isla, all of Watertown; 12 siblings: Kay Sweeney and Mary Ardissone, both of Fitchburg; Bob Sweeney of Madison; Carol (Mike) Fields of Austin, TX; Pat Werner of Watertown; Jack Sweeney of Madison; Joe Sweeney and Jerry Sweeney, both of Watertown; Bill Sweeney of Madison; Linda Sweeney of Seattle, WA; Janet (Brian) Heimer of Ixonia; Jean (Steve) Kohlhoff of Watertown; numerous nieces, nephews, church family, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jason Nienow; parents-in-law, Earl and Janice Nienow.
Luke 12:48- To whom much is given, much will be required.