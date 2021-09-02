Patti J. (Kottwitz) Dehnert

August 30, 1957 - August 31, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Patti J Dehnert, 64, Lake Mills, died on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at her home.
She was born on August 30, 1957, the daughter of the late Gordon and Alta (Emerson) Kottwitz.
In 1975 she graduated from the Lake Mills High School.
Patti had been employed as a travel agent for AAA, Lake Mills Travel, and Burkhaulter.
She enjoyed traveling, scrapbooking, and collectibles.
Survivors include her son, Damion (Laura) Dehnert, grandkids: Jackson, Peyton, Jocelyn, Christian, Katelyn, Madison; her sister, Diane Franks; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by her brother, David Kottwitz; and her brother-in-law, James Franks.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Claussen Funeral Home with Rev. Dave Sobek officiating.
Friends may call after 10 a.m. on Saturday until the time of service.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.