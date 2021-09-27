Waterloo, WI - Dorothy Irene Beckett, 93, of Waterloo passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus.
Irene was born September 19, 1928 in Waterloo, the daughter of Albert and Ester (Vick) Lough. She graduated from Waterloo High School in 1947, where she played in the school band. She married Sylvester Finkler on June 28, 1947, he preceded her in death on December 25, 1963. She married Dale Beckett on July 8, 1967. She worked at Mid State Shoe Factory for 17 years then worked for her husband for American Family Insurance for 21 years. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and food pantry. She enjoyed baking, reading, and traveling. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Irene is survived by her sons Larry (Diane) Finkler and Bradley (Debbie) Beckett, Grandchildren: Heidi (Corey Wise), Heather (Nathan), Elyse, Kelsa, Stephanie (Adam), Lynsy (Andy), Erin, and Corey (Laura). Numerous great-grandchildren, sister-in-laws: Jean Beckett and Beth Beckett. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, first husband Sylvester, second husband Dale, sons Dennis and Doug Beckett, 2 brothers, 6 sisters, and daughter-in-law Kathy Finkler.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Friday, October 1, 2021 at the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Waterloo with Fr. Jorge Miramontes presiding. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 10am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial's in Irene's honor to the family or Holy Family Parish would be appreciated.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home-Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
