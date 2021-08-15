Marjorie A. "Margie" Draeger

October 1, 1936 - August 13, 2021
Watertown, WI - Marjorie "Margie" A. Draeger, 84, of Watertown, was called home on Friday, August 13, 2021, at River View Assisted Living in Watertown.
Marjorie Ann Neitzel was born October 1, 1936, in Hustisford, daughter of Roland and Ella (née Meschke) Neitzel. Margie was confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1954. On May 16, 1959, she married Harley W. Draeger at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown. He preceded her in death on March 29, 2020.
In her younger years, Margie worked at Ira L. Henry Company (aka Box Factory) and Red Barn Restaurant. She then worked at McDonald's until her retirement. When her daughter opened Sandra D's Bridal, Margie came out of retirement to assist at the store.
She was a member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Farmington.
Margie always looked forward to playing Sheepshead at family parties. She also enjoyed camping with family, especially at Willow Mill Campground in Rio. Margie loved going to auctions, sewing, and dancing. In retirement, Margie enjoyed trips to the
casino.
Margie is survived by daughter, Sandra (Jeff) Budewitz of Watertown; son, Douglas Draeger of Watertown; sister, Shirley Wollin of Watertown; sisters-in-law, Doris Draeger of Jefferson, Judy Draeger of Watertown, Evelyn Fischer of Helenville, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Margie was further preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law, Jack Wollin, Herbert (Elaine) Draeger, Robert (Florence) Draeger, Lester Draeger, Palmer Draeger, and Ken Fischer.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Farmington with Rev. Joe Fricke officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 17, at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at the church on Wednesday from 12 p.m. until the time of the service.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a memorial to Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church or Rainbow Hospice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at River View Assisted Living and Rainbow Hospice for the care they provided to Margie.