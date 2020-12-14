Nancy Ann (Solum) Wenger

March 2, 1935 - December 10, 2020
Lake Mills, WI - On Thursday, December 10, 2020, Nancy Ann Wenger, beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, passed away as a result of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) at the age of 85.
Nancy was born on March 2, 1935 to Norman Kraabel Solum and Georgia Elizabeth Darcy Solum in Richland Center, Wisconsin. The daughter of a high school principal/band teacher and homemaker, she grew up in Baraboo, WI along with her older sister Elizabeth (Liz) and younger brother Norman (Monnie). She obtained her X-Ray Technician license in Chicago, IL before attending University of Wisconsin, Madison.
On April 20, 1956 she married Norman Roberts and they had two children, Scott and Heather. Nancy was widowed following a tragedy on their rural Wisconsin farm. Nancy later married Dale Wenger on July 24, 1965. Together, she and Dale had two more children, Laura and Todd. Nancy and Dale moved from Dubuque, IA to Lake Mills, WI in 1971. Following Dale's death in 1995, Nancy remained in the house they built together until her passing.
Nancy was a kind soul who will be remembered for her compassion and volunteer efforts, having given freely of her time at the St. Vincent DePaul Society for over 20 years along with many years at Reaching Out Respite and Meals on Wheels. Nancy was especially devoted to her son Scott, whose developmental disabilities required deep reserves of patience and loving care, helping him live a fulfilling life.
She was strong in her faith and was devoted to her church, St. Francis Xavier Catholic church in Lake Mills, where she attended mass regularly, participated in Bible studies and volunteered for countless church functions. Nancy's faith was her steadfast compass, guiding her through a life that was at times challenged with adversity. Through it all, she remained strong and continued to give generously.
Nancy had many interests including gardening, golf, bridge club, reading, quilting, music, traveling and cooking. She heard an untold number of books while faithfully listening to "Chapter-a-Day" on WGN radio, often followed by "The Rest of the Story" news segment with memorable commentator Paul Harvey. Throughout her life she continued taking classes and learning new things like computer skills, piano lessons and even kept up her X-Ray Technician license until traveling to conferences became too difficult. She thought that people should never stop learning new things.
She loved her grandchildren dearly and kept the candy dish on the kitchen counter filled with treats for their inevitable visits. Everyone looked forward to "Nana's" homemade raspberry jam, made with raspberries grown in her garden, and family eagerly anticipated her annual Christmas fudge, peanut butter balls and frosted cutout cookies.
Nancy Ann Wenger (nee Solum) was preceded in death by husband Dale Wenger, first husband Norman Roberts, sister Elizabeth "Liz" Miller, and brother Norman "Monnie" Solum and is survived by her four children Scott Roberts, Heather Worachek, Laura Zuleger (James) and Todd Wenger (Elizabeth Foreman); grandchildren Rebecca (Mataya) Johnson, Michael Mataya, Emily Kichefski, Lily Wenger, Hope Zuleger, Evan Wenger and Alexander Zuleger; and great grandchildren Myles, Silas and Loralei Johnson and Kamalani Kichefski.
Due to Covid-19 precautions, no visitation will be held and a private funeral service limited to family will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Church at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Lung Association and St. Vincent DePaul Society of Lake Mills.