April 23, 1943 - December 13, 2020
Watertown, WI - David G. Mantz 77, of Watertown passed away on Sunday, December 13, 20202 at his home.
David was born on April 23, 1943 in Milwaukee the son of Alwin and Grace Mantz. David enjoyed listening to organ music and paging through magazines. Above all, David loved his Lord and Savior.
Survivors include his guardian/cousin Lori Rosenwald. He is also survived by other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service for David will be held at 10:00am on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown with Rev. David Groth presiding.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family.