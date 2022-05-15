Watertown, WI - Wayne F. Kressin, 93, of Watertown was born to eternal life on Friday, May 13, 2022.
He was born September 22, 1928 in Watertown. The son of William and Cecile (Kaminski) Kressin. He attended St. Bernard's grade school and graduated from high school in 1947. He attended Marquette University graduating from engineering school in 1951. He served in the US army from 1951-1953. He worked for 37 years at Kusel Equipment. He was an avid sports observer and participant; he especially loved the Chicago Cubs. He was inducted in the Bowling Hall of Fame and was a member at the Watertown Country Club for 66 years.
On May 19, 1956 he married Joan Ruth Witt; they had eight children: Bob of Chicago, IL, Mike (Kathy) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Ann of Valencia, CA, David (Mike) of Forest Grove, OR, John (Vicky), Paul (Lisa) of Saint Charles, MO, and Michele (Bob) Proano of Reno, NV. Grandchildren Shawn (Heather), Corissa (Austin), and great-grandchildren Adeyn and Colton.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son Bill, grandson Cody, son-in-law David Sendek, and siblings: Gib, Pat, Clem and Bill.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Friday, May 20, 2022 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Mapleton with Fr. Michael Strachota presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at St. Bernard's Catholic Cemetery in Watertown.
Memorials in Wayne's honor to the Watertown Country Club Capital Improvement Fund would be appreciated.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Kressin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.