Allen M. Kuenzi

March 26, 1956 - July 21, 2021
Johnson Creek, WI - Allen Mark Kuenzi, age 65, passed away on July 21, 2021 at his home in Johnson Creek. He was born on March 26, 1956 in Watertown, son of Marvin and Dorothy (Christian) Kuenzi.
He is survived by his sister, Jane (Gary) Prod, Pelican Lake; nephews, Ryan Prod, Watertown, Derek Prod, Hartford, Jonathan (Jennifer) Prod, Isle of Palms, S.C.; grandnephews, Maxwell and Oliver Prod; grandniece, Rosalie, Isle of Palms, S.C.; other relatives and friends and Jersey, his special buddy cat.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Leonard and Elsie (Nass) Kuenzi, John and Linna (Woltmann) Christian; and his life partner Susan Buchanan in October 2020.
He graduated from Watertown High School and was a carpenter. There wasn't anything he couldn't fix, just like his father. He competed in off-road racing and when he was older, he enjoyed watching the Brush Run races in Crandon. He was an avid reader, enjoyed watching movies, and going to flea markets. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing and hunting.
The family would like to thank Brian Isserman and Jenny Downing for their support, care, and companionship during his illness.
A private graveside service will be held at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery in Lebanon.
Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon, Rainbow Hospice, or a charity of one's choice.
