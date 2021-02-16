Edward Michael Quest

September 26, 1951 - January 27, 2021
Pipe Creek, TX - Ed Quest, age 69, died from cancer at his home in Pipe Creek, Texas on January 27, 2021.
Ed was born on September 26, 1951 in Watertown, Wisconsin. He was raised on family dairy farms in Wisconsin and Colorado. After graduation from Fruita High School in 1969, Ed enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served as a jet engine mechanic and crew chief. During the Vietnam War, he served in Thailand, Turkey and Greece. Ed retired from the Air Force after 20 years, 7 months and 27 days.
In the mid-1990's, he moved to Pipe Creek, where he opened his business, "Ed's Honest Repair Shop". There he met Pam Studstill, a customer. They were married April 28, 2001.
Ed enjoyed the shop and his customers for 20 years, until poor health forced his retirement. Many people in the community remember his kindness and willingness to offer a helping hand.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Gerhardt Quest and Helen Agnes Thoma, brother Tommy, nephew Gregory Quest and great nephew Devin Cline.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Quest, and their little dog, Thor. He is also survived by nine siblings; sisters Carol Kocher of WI., Susan Garner of AK., Eva Quest of WI., Helen Kinsey of MS., Kristy Paeth of AK., and brothers Jim, Ron and Joe of CO, and Dave of OR. and all of their respective families.
In lieu of flowers and donations, be kind to other people, both family and strangers in Ed's memory. Ed would like that.