Debra A. (Gross) Pattengale-Trumpf

September 9, 1958 - January 4, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Debra Ann Pattengale-Trumpf, 62, Lake Mills died on Monday, January 4, 2021 following a lingering illness.
She was born on September 9, 1958 in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Jacob and Irene (Conley) Gross.
During her working years she had been employed by Hamlin, Inc., Standish/Planar, and had bartended locally at Moe's and J&J Mile-a-way.
She enjoyed being a Lake Mills resident for over 40 years, bonfires with friends, watching her sons play sports and spending time with her granddaughter and her furbabies.
Survivors include her two sons, Jason (Monica) Trumpf of Marshall, Ben Pattengale of Madison; one granddaughter, Alivia Trumpf; one brother, Michael Gross of Fort Atkinson; other relatives and friends.
Following her wishes, no formal services will be held.
If desired, memorials may be made to the family.