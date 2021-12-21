Joan A. (Doubleday) Fendt

Watertown, WI - Joan A. Fendt, 86, of Watertown passed away peacefully on December 15, 2021 at Marquardt surrounded by her loving family.
Joan was born on September 6, 1935 in Watertown; she was the daughter of Louis and Hannah (Vanderbush) Doubleday. She was a High School Graduate and after high school she worked at Mullens Dairy until she got married. Once she was married she was a stay at home mom/grandma and once the youngest grandchild started school she went back to work at Innerpak. While working she saved up enough money to take the family down to Disney World. Joan was an avid Brewers fan and the entire world stopped whenever the Brewers were playing. She also enjoyed sewing stuffed bunnies and caring for her children and grandchildren. She also loved to decorate Christmas trees with her sister and they spent hours to make sure they looked perfect. Joan had an infectious laugh and once she started to laugh she got the entire room laughing. (PS don't sit on her right side)
Joan is survived by her children; Barb Fendt, Tom (Shari) Fendt, Tony (Michelle) Fendt and Rose (Scott) Triplett. Her grandchildren; Stephanie (Dan Fuhrman) Fendt, Heather (Tyler) Barker, Elizabeth (Zach) Henze, Carrie (Korey Stark) Triplett, Tyler Triplett, Cori (Ian Keats) Fendt, Crystal (Brian) Schalliol, Tim (Karissa) Fendt, Karisa Fendt, Nick Fendt. Great-Grandchildren; Angel Fendt, Ben Barker, Koen Henze, Ovaya Stark, Olivia Stark, Allie Roberts, Oliver Fendt and Hailey Fendt and a brother-in-law Frank Griep. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Nancy Griep, Marion Doubleday, Midred Wirth, Lois Grulkowski, brothers Roger Doubleday, Robert Doubleday and Eugene Doubleday. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
A memorial service for Joan will be held on December 30, 2021 at 5:30PM at Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home with Fr. Tom Wirth presiding. A visitation will be held from 4:30PM until time of service. She will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery - Watertown at a later date.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. OHalloran, Dr. Rowan and Dr. Goyal along with the rest of the Watertown Hospital Staff, Marquardt Health Center, Park Ridge and Marquardt Hopsice for all the cares and compassion shown.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.
