Julianne (Steiner) Kauffeld

January 20, 1931 - January 2, 2022
Watertown, WI - Julianne Kauffeld, 90, of Watertown, was taken to heaven on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Though grieving, her family rejoices that their beloved mother and grandmother has received the gift of eternal life through our Lord Jesus Christ.
Julianne Steiner was born to John Peter Steiner and Julia Amelia Hankins Steiner on January 20, 1931, in Portales, New Mexico. She was baptized on the 9th of June at Trinity Lutheran Church, Winfield, Kansas. At the age of 12 she began attending St. John's High School in Kansas, where she met her future husband, Rev. Eugene Paul Kauffeld. Her father, Major Pete Steiner, was sent to Germany after World War II to help rebuild the cultural, educational and religious affairs in Stuttgart. For several years and for part of each school year, she returned to the States to continue her high school education at St. John's and Jr. College in Winfield, Kansas.
During the Korean War, she took an emergency teaching position at St. John's Lutheran School in Denver, Colorado. She married Eugene on August 24, 1951. The years in ministry were served at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege, Nebraska; Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Mankato, Minnesota; and St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown, Wisconsin. She served as church secretary throughout her husband's ministry and established a 3-year-old Sunday School program at St. John's. She helped with St. John's Youth League annual retreats and served as a church organist. Julianne actively worked with her husband in the establishment of the Lutheran Mission of Salvation in India, where she conducted Bible classes for the Indian church women. After her husband's retirement, she worked with her daughter, Shola Fohr, who owned and directed Kid's Palace Day Care, as a teacher and cook. She enjoyed gardening, homemaking, fishing, and camping.
Julianne is survived by six children: Steven (Linda) Kauffeld, Sheryl (Jeff) Ertl, Shawn (Faye), Kauffeld, Sheila (Rick) Wilkins, Sonya (Brian) Kube, and Suzette (Mark) Kruger; son-in-law, Layne Fohr; 19 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband on June 28, 2020; her daughter, Shola Kauffeld Fohr on September 27, 2021; a set of twin babies born to them in 1962; her parents; granddaughter, Josephine Kauffeld, (Shawn); and twin granddaughters, Naomi and Salah Wilkins, (Sheila).
Memorials, if desired, may be given to St. Mark's Lutheran Church or LSMI Lutheran Mission of Salvation in India. India mission memorials should be sent directly to the Evangelical Lutheran Synod (ELS).
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Timothy Mueller officiating. The grandsons of Julianne; Rev. Caleb Davisson and Rev. Jordan Ertl will be assisting in the funeral. Burial will be at the Lutheran Cemetery. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Livestream will be posted on the Hafemeister Funeral Home Facebook page just prior to the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.