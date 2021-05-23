March 17, 1951 - May 19, 2021
Juneau, WI - David G. Drew, 70, of Juneau, passed away at home and at peace on May 19, 2021 after a battle with ALS.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Karl Walther officiating. Burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Monday evening from 4:30 - 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the family. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
David George Drew was born on March 17, 1951 in Huntington, New York, the son of Richard Evans and Enid Jane (nee Morgan) Drew. He grew up in Noyack, Long Island, New York before moving to Florida in 1963. He was a graduate of Manatee High School in Bradenton, Florida. He moved to Wisconsin permanently in 1998. On September 27, 2008, he married Judy Daleiden (nee Neureuther) at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown. David had been employed as a salesman at B&W Foods in Florida and then Waukesha Wholesale Foods for over forty years. He loved his customers. After retirement, he had a passion for refinishing furniture. He liked motorcycles and loved to travel, especially to Maine and Florida to visit family and friends as well as England.
David is survived by his wife, Judy Drew of Juneau; children, Emily (Eric Frentzel) Drew of Jefferson and Christian Drew of Navarre, Florida; step-children, Angelique (Jeff) Byrne of Waukesha, James (Faith) Daleiden of Menomonee Falls, Bradley Daleiden of Menomonee Falls; grandchildren, Colton Drew and Aspen Frentzel of Jefferson; step-grandchildren, Josephine Byrne, Myles Byrne, Michael Daleiden, Liam Daleiden, Tabitha Daleiden, and Felicity Daleiden; siblings, John Drew of Miami, Florida, Jane Hancock of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, and Thomas (Cindy) Drew of Ellenton, Florida; half-sister, Susan Long of Columbus, Ohio; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, David Drew II.