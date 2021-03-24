Emmi (Ruschin) Gaspar

July 3, 1929 - March 22, 2021
Watertown, WI - Emmi Gaspar, 91, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Park Terrace Assisted Living in Watertown.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. James Backus of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Masks are appreciated. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to St. Mark's Lutheran Grade School. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Emmi Ruschin was born on July 3, 1929 in Sambleben, Germany, the daughter of Wilhelm and Frieda (Hoche) Ruschin. On March 18, 1950, she married Kalmann Gaspar in a double wedding ceremony with her twin sister Elli and her husband, Robert. She came to America with Kalmann and their son, Wilfried, in August of 1959. Emmi had been employed as a Kindergarten Aide while in Germany. During the war and after she worked at a farm in Sambleben, which is how she met her husband. After arriving in the United States, she worked as a waitress at Gaspar's Restaurant on South Third Street in Watertown. It later became Coughlin's Coffee Shop. She continued to work there until her retirement in 1992. Emmi tended to a huge garden and she enjoyed cooking and baking. She loved to go dancing and spending time with many beloved friends. Above all, she loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandson, Nicholas.
Emmi is survived by her grandchildren, Sean Gaspar and Vikki (Kevin) Kohlhoff, all of Watertown; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Heiden of Milwaukee and Mallory Kohlhoff of Lake Mills; nieces, Margaret (Victor) Miller of Watertown, Trudy Grossman of Waterloo, Ursula Fauner, Achiem Gudd, and Andrea (Daniel) MroB, all of Germany; as well as other relatives and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kalmann on August 17, 2005; son, Wilfried "Willie" Gaspar on March 5, 2014; siblings, Otto Ruschin, Erna Fischer, Willi Ruschin, and twin sister, Elli Gudd.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Watertown Family Practice, Davita Dialysis, Park Terrace Assisted Living and Marquardt Hospice for their wonderful care.