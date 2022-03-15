Watertown, WI - Herbert H. Engelbrecht passed away at the age of 87 on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Herbie was born in Watertown on March 7, 1935. He was the son of Herbert Frank and Esther (Meschke) Engelbrecht. He had four brothers, Rev. Robert (Joan), Allen (Nancy), John (Rita), and David Engelbrecht, and one sister, Shirley (James) Olsen. He has one daughter, Patti (Douglas) Sperl and two grandsons, James and Jordan Sperl plus many nieces and nephews.
Herbie graduated from Watertown High School in 1953. He served nine years in the National Guard and retired as Staff Sergeant for the 81 Mortar forward observer. He worked at Pagels Bakery in Watertown from the ages of 15 - 20. In December 1955, he started out with what would turn out to be a 41 1/2 year service at Brandt's Inc. now known as De La Rue. He married Joyce Genz on a very cold day, January 21, 1961.
Herbie was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce on July 11, 2018; father-in-law, Franklin Genz; mother-in-law, Verna Genz; brothers, Rev. Robert of Pennsylvania, John of Alabama, and Allen of Watertown; brothers-in-law, James Olsen of Michigan, Roger Genz of Watertown and niece; Kimberly Genz of Oconomowoc.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Watertown Moravian Church with Rev. Kurt Liebenow officiating. Burial will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to Watertown Moravian Church or a charity of one's choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
