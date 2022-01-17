Madonna J. "Donna" Dickman

Johnson Creek, WI - Madonna Jane Theresa Vogt Dickman (Donna/Mom) left her earthly home on January 6, 2022 and went to live with Jesus in her heavenly home for all eternity. She had been a resident of Johnson Creek for forty-six years. Donna was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on January 11, 1945 and was reared mostly in Mattoon, Illinois. She received a Bachelor of Science degree from Marquette University where she met her husband of 55 years, Bruce Dickman. Their marriage was one of love and matrimonial bliss that produced nine children: Jeff, Jason, the late Chelsea, Spencer, Maricelle Taylor, Nate, Trevor, Bill and Elizabeth Bock. Donna worked as a substitute teacher in the Jefferson School District and others, on and off, and together with her husband, taught full time at Victory Christian H.S. in Neosho, WI for the last 19 years of her career. Even though she loved and served her family faithfully, her number one concern and love was for the Lord, Jesus to whom she devoted much of her time. She was an outgoing and generous person, always willing to make a new friend or help out someone in need. She will be missed by all, but, if excitement is allowed in Heaven, she'll be right at home.
Donna's family will hold a gathering to celebrate her life at a later date. If you'd like to reach out, memorial cards/letters/gifts would be appreciated and can be sent to the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home (221 S. Center Ave. Jefferson, WI 53549)