December 28, 1959 - January 29, 2021
Wakefield, MI - Timothy passed away on January 29th after a lingering illness. He was born on December 28th 1959. He grew up in the Watertown area and graduated in 1977. Tim spent most of his adult life self employed in upper Michigan. He really enjoyed buying and selling items at local flea markets. He was known for a smile that could light up a room. Tim is survived by 4 brothers Phillip (Becky) Sindermann, Tom ( Carol ) Sindermann, John from Tennessee and Greg. 2 sisters Georgine (Kevin ) Langlois, and Mary (Henry) Brown currently in Germany. Tim is also survived by a step mom Colleen Sindermann and step siblings. Also several nieces and nephews. Tim was preceded by both parents George and Genevieve Sindermann.
A Celebration of life for Tim will be a family gathering with a date not yet determined.