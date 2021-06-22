July 31, 1952 - June 11, 2021
Laughlin, NV - Barbara A. Showers, 68, of Laughlin, NV, formerly of Waterloo, WI, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2021 from complications following a September 1, 2020 stroke.
Barb was born on July 31, 1952 in Columbus, Wisconsin. She was a long-time employee of Perry Printing in Waterloo. She retired from the printing and manufacturing industry in 2018, and moved to Laughlin, NV. Barb loved her family, gardening, and birdwatching. She was gifted with talents for sewing, painting, drawing and writing. She created numerous beautiful, original paintings.
Barb was involved with the community and served on the Waterloo Planning Commission for several years. She painted numerous Waterloo Carousel horses and was well known for painting the annual Waterloo Carousel Christmas bulbs. In 2008, she published a children's book titled "Angel Jubilee" that she both wrote and illustrated.
Barb is survived by her daughter Brenda (Dan Dinga) Beyer. Along with her grandson Hunter DeWitt, sisters Shirley Gerdes and Nancy (John) Schmitt, brother Bob (Jean) Jordan, godchildren Rachel (Brendon) Reiff and Mary Jean Jordan, and her mother Mary Jordan. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and her faithful collie, Nalu. She is preceded in death by her father, Howard Jordan.
A funeral service for Barb will be held at 11:00am on Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home, 143 S Washington Street, Waterloo, WI 53594. Visitation will take place from 9:00am until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be immediately following the ceremony at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1226 Oak St, Waterloo, WI 53594.
A celebration of life will be held following services from 12pm-4pm at Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 625 N Monroe St, Waterloo, WI 53594.
