Bertha M. (Ryder) Schliewe

Watertown, WI - Bertha Schliewe entered into her eternal rest on Tuesday, May 31 in the presence of her family at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek after a brief yet valiant fight against cancer. She was born January 15, 1938 in Hustisford, WI, the daughter of Hubert and Gertrude Ryder. She graduated from Hustisford High School and attended UM-Milwaukee and UW-Eau Claire.
She worked as a claimstaker for the state of WI Unemployment office for 10 years. She also worked in the Adult Day Center at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc for 13 years. After retiring from Shorehaven, she then did private duty care for various individuals.
Bertha was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown and was a volunteer in their Good Samaritan program and sang in the church choir. She also enjoyed singing barbershop music as a member of the quartet "Three Cats and a Kitty." She was one of the original docents at Ten Chimneys in Genesee Depot. She was an avid reader, enjoyed creative writing, and enjoyed playing and teaching the piano. She also enjoyed playing cards with friends and family, especially sheepshead and 500.
Survivors include 1 son, Neil Schliewe (Michelle) of Westland, MI, 2 grandchildren, Logan and Alexis both of Westland, MI, nieces and nephews, and other close friends.
Bertha was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, three sisters, Irma Buschkopf, Aner Reinke, Marion Walters, and two brothers, Floyd Ryder and Hadley Ryder.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown, WI with the Rev. Karl Walther officiating. Family will greet people from 10:30AM until the time of service. Bertha will be laid to rest at Hustisford Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed in Bertha's honor to the Alzheimer's Foundation or to St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown.
The family would like to thank the staff at Watertown Memorial Hospital and ER, the staff at Marquardt Manor's Park Ridge Assisted Living, and the staff at Rainbow Hospice for the loving and graceful care and concern that was given to Bertha on her final days on this earth.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family.