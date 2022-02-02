Jefferson, WI - Donald E. "Don" Vandre, 99 of Jefferson, died on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Reena Senior Living in Fort Atkinson.
Don was born August 28, 1922, in Aztalan, the son of William and Martha (Schmidt) Vandre. He married Mary Bickle on September 22, 1951, in Fort Atkinson and the two shared 62 years of marriage until her death in 2013. Don was a member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Jefferson. For many years, Don owner and operated the family dairy farm in Aztalan Township until retiring. He was a hard worker, busy from dawn to dark, and always made sure that things were done right. Don was a true provider and put his family above all else. He will be deeply missed.
Don is survived by: his daughters Connie (Dan) Weber of Kendall and Karen (Jim) Lischka of Jefferson; granddaughters Megan (Rolynn) Buchanan, Renee' (Matt) Wraalstad, and Kelly Lischka; great-granddaughters Sasha, Kelsey and Eliza; great-grandson Wyatt and two nephews. Don is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
Don is preceded by his parents, his wife Mary, twin sons Dale and Dean, daughter Carol, and one sister.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church of Jefferson with Rev. Josh Martin presiding. Visitation will on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Don will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery of Jefferson.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Don's name to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church or Rainbow Hospice of Jefferson.
