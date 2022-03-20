Kenneth W. Staude

Watertown, WI - Kenneth "Ken" W. Staude, 64, of Watertown, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek. He spent his final days surrounded by family and friends, chatting and cracking jokes with everyone who came to visit or call.
Kenneth Wayne Staude was born on August 9, 1957, in Watertown, the son of Wayne J. and Geraldine (nee Howard) Staude. He was a 1975 graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills. On June 5, 1982, Ken married Janet "Jan" Lynn Rusch on the Rusch family farm. Since acquiring the family business, Duraclean, after his father's passing, he was the owner and operator of Ken's Maintenance Services.
Known to bring smiles and laughter everywhere he went, Ken's personality brightened many lives. He and Jan enjoyed adventures together going on trips, riding their Harleys, and celebrating life with their many friends and loved ones. They were active lifetime members of ABATE of Wisconsin, a motorcyclist organization. Ken adored his grandchildren, playing with them as often as possible.
Ken is survived by his children, Amber (Nathaniel) Heiden and Miranda (Brandon Leavens) Geneman; grandchildren, Tristan, Melody, and one on the way; mother, Geraldine Staude; siblings, Timothy (Jayne) Staude Sr. and Suzanne (Porfirio Flores) Staude; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne, and wife, Jan.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the family. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
