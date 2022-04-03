Laconia, NH - Patricia Northrop Jenson died on March 16th in the loving care of Taylor Community in Laconia, NH after a long battle with Parkinson's disease she endured with grace and good humor.
Born on January 28, 1929 in Watertown, Wisconsin to Marie Schmutzler Northrop and Sidney Northrop, she attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison and was a member of Alpha Xi Delta. There she met and married the love of her life, William H. Jenson, eventually settling in Weston, Connecticut where they raised three daughters. She was active in many philanthropic organizations locally.
Pat and Bill shared a great love of sailing in New England. They both achieved Navigator status in the Power Squadron, a civilian branch of the US Coast Guard. They navigated the Intracoastal Waterway over several years and finally settled in Savannah, Georgia where they lived for many years.
The loss of Bill in July 2002 after 52 years together was devastating, but Pat continued on and volunteered for Savannah's Canal Society while pursuing her other deep passions for books and history. She had a particular interest in veterans of WWII and supported a number of organizations and museums.
Patricia is survived by her sister Cynthia N. Karcher of Tucson, AZ, her daughters Gail Roach of Chattanooga, TN, Kristin Harmon of New Hampton, NH, and Cynthia Jenson of Cambridgeshire, England. Three nephews, David, John, and Tom Karcher were a particular comfort to her in her illness. Patricia is also survived by three loving grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Patricia will rejoin her beloved husband at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia in a private ceremony on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be directed to any local veteran support organization, a local library, or to a Parkinson or dementia related research organization.