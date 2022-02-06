Ruth A. (Ninmann) Baumann

June 19, 1928 - February 2, 2022
Watertown, WI - Ruth Amanda Baumann passed away, at age 93, on February 2, 2022. She was born in 1928 to Erna and William Ninmann, grew up on the family farm during the years of the Great Depression and often spoke of the hardships they endured until they finally lost the farm. Nevertheless, that early experience instilled in her the values she possessed her entire life: a strong work ethic, thriftiness, and an abiding compassion for those less fortunate. In addition, she was sassy, mischievous and had a clever sense of humor.
Ruthie met Ray, the love of her life, in 1947. At the time he was dating her (former) best friend but love could not be denied. They were married in 1949 and proceeded to build a life together. Two children were born, and they added a third when her sister & husband died leaving a 7 year old son whom they adopted. Their three children reaped the benefits of their love of travel as well as the values to which they held themselves. We, her children, cannot imagine being raised by better parents.
Ruth was working at an early age, first helping with the many chores that comprised daily life in a world without the conveniences we take for granted today, then with the war effort and later at Glenn's Sewing. After she and Ray started a family, she took several years off, but once we were in school returned to the workforce, first at Maloney's Gift Store where her style-sense paid off and then at Busse Pharmacy for 32 years as their cosmetician and prosthetics tech. She loved her last job at Busse's and considered it a privilege to help people in any capacity.
Ruthie and Ray dearly enjoyed traveling and when they had been everywhere they could think of in the continental United States traveled to Alaska & Hawaii before heading to the United Kingdom and Europe. They traveled to many places in Europe and we still have the old home movies to share those places with them. However, their absolute favorite place, and one to which they returned at least four times, was Seefeld, Austria.
Ruth prided herself on her homemaking. Her home was always a welcoming place, filled with the aromas of baking and meals, cleaned from top to bottom and often a sanctuary for those in need of comfort and safety. Although she tried, not all of her skills rubbed off on us, especially washing everything in the kitchen cupboards twice a year.
Her membership at Good Shepherd Church was very important to her and while she was still able, rarely missed a service, even having a regular spot where she and Ray sat each Sunday, followed by coffee and fellowship afterward. She valued her friendship with Pastor Groth and looked forward to his visits when she could no longer attend services. Another valued friend of the Good Shepherd family was Bonnie Mihal, the church nurse who visited mom for several years.
Even as she now joins her husband Ray, she leaves behind her children, Pamela (Rick) Irwin, Michael and Mark (Channon). Grandchildren Eric (Sarah), Justin (Danielle), Rachael (Andrew), Christopher, Lucas (Rae), Garrett and Jackson as well as great-grandchildren Adeline, Oliver, Ivy, Wyatt, Wren and Myles. Also nieces & nephews and countless friends.
We, her family, will miss her terribly but know that she is at peace and without pain, resting in God's hands and with her beloved, Ray.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with Rev. David Groth officiating. Family and friends may gather for visitation from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
We would like to thank Leah Hoss for helping mom stay fresh & beautiful and Rainbow Hospice for helping us to care for mom in her home, which was a privilege and honor. Donations in mom's name to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (Watertown, Wisconsin) or Rainbow Hospice (Johnson Creek, Wisconsin) are appreciated.