Mary T. (Brooks) Wagner

June 19, 1928 - May 21, 2021
Watertown, WI - Mary T. Wagner, 92, of Watertown, entered her eternal resting place to be with her beloved husband John on Friday evening, May 21, 2021 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her children and their spouses, grandchildren, and friends.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Bernard's Catholic Church on Saturday May 29 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Vincent Brewer and Rev. Brian Wilk celebrating. Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Friday, May 28 from 4-7, and at the church on Saturday morning from 10 am until time of service.
Memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice, St. Bernard's Catholic Church or a charity of one's choice.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family.
Mary Therese Brooks was born on June 19, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois, the only child of Cecelia and Bert Brooks. Following graduation from high school in Dowagiac, Michigan at the young age of 17, she left home and traveled by train to nursing school in Covington, Kentucky, earning her nursing degree in 1948. She was a member of the last WWII Army Nurse Cadet class and was proud to serve her country in this role. She started her nursing career working for a group of physicians in Dowaigic, MI. She also worked at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, MI during the mid to late 50's. In early 1950, she met the love of her life, John M. Wagner, and on June 10, 1950 they were married at the Sacred Heart of Mary Church Silver Creek in Dowagiac. They celebrated 50 years of marriage before John was called home to his Savior in 2000.
In 1959 Mary and Dr. John, with their 5 children, moved from Dowagiac to Watertown to begin their business, Watertown Veterinary Clinic. They went on to have 4 more children for a grand total of 9. Mary was quite busy managing and assisting John with the business, all while caring for her family. As the children became more independent and entered adulthood, Mary returned to school in the late 1970's for her Bachelors of Science Degree in nursing. Running the business and household left her with quite the resume as she took "breaks" from the family, working as a nurse at Roger's Psychiatric Hospital.
When not busy at home, Mary was active in her church and community. She continued to support many charities throughout her life, offering what she could to local, state, national, and worldwide needs. A member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church for 62 years, her faith was ever strong. Mary also was a member of St Francis of Assisi Catholic Community in Jefferson. She served on the Watertown School Board for 5 years as one of the first women elected to serve in this position. A lifelong community advocate, Mary was engaged in countless community endeavors. She was a strong supporter of the development and construction of the Watertown Indoor Pool and most recently, the Watertown Public Library renovation project.
Mary enjoyed a wealth of social activities throughout her lifetime. In addition to many book clubs, bridge groups, and Irish Club, she was also a member of Catholic Women's Club and Watertown Country Club. Most recently, the Red Cooler Group gathered in Mary's living room, a mix of young and old, to commiserate. Mary enjoyed traveling and shared her love of Cancun, Mexico with family and friends for 30 years.
Mary kept the local post office busy as she continued to hand write notes and cards to keep in touch with family and friends, near and far. She would browse the local newspaper daily, clipping articles to share with others via mail and saving a copy for her records, creating an archive that likely rivaled the most advanced systems.
Kind and generous, Mary and John often played "Santa" to local families, ensuring that all had gifts under the tree. Mary's door was always open and her table always had room for a few more, and an offering of a refreshing Gin and Tonic or beverage of choice from the fully stocked bar. Her swimming pool was open to neighboring households and St. Bernard's Day Care Program. Mary encouraged everyone to learn to swim, a skill she and John felt all should have.
Mary was an adoring grandmother and loved cheering on her grandchildren through countless events. She also enjoyed watching sports on television and was an avid Packer, Brewer, and Badger fan. She proudly attended a Badger game at the young age of 86, where she received the "VIP" treatment.
Mary was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She is survived by sisters-in-law Barbara (late Donald) Johnson and Rosiland (late Stuart Brown) Wagner; her children Michael (Barb) Wagner of Conroe, Texas, Patrick (Audrey) Wagner of Watertown, John (Pam) Wagner of Oshkosh, Mary Beth (Del) Abel of Germantown, Daniel Wagner and Kurt Wagner both of San Francisco, California, Kathleen (Rick) Woodward of Watertown, Rosemary Wagner (Doug Kerstetter) of Watertown, Joe (Nikki) Wagner of Watertown, Dave (Robin) Ryan of Watertown, and Steve Warren of Watertown; her grandchildren, Kelly Wagner (Fiancé Jeff Lavoie), Caitlin (Sean) Hoschett, Eric Wagner, Kate (Steve) Bergdoff, Savannah Breakiron (Fiancé Jordan Decoteau), Erin (Steve) Bruce, Lindsey (Steve) Trigg, Katie (Eric) Norman, John (Hollie) Wagner, Michael Wagner, Bud (Megan) Abel, Ariel Abel, Laurie (Chad) Kluth, Cindy (Brian) Piefer, Julie (Ken) Forsch, Theresa, Liz, and Megan Woodward, Jennifer (Dane) Youngreen, Steven Atkinson (Janelle Lynne), Logan and Luke Kerstetter, Taylor (Fiancé Noe Lopez), Patrick (Nicole), Morgan, and Michael Wagner, Mindi and Amanda Ryan, and Ben and Samantha Warren; 32 great grandchildren and one on the way; 6 great-great grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. Mary is also survived by her furry friend, Susie, who brought Mary much joy sharing a balmy fire and the Christmas tree proudly lit in the front window of her home well past winter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and in-laws John and Elizabeth Wagner, sisters and brothers-in-law Betty (Frank) Magyar, Ann (Chris) Sigardson, Fran (Don) Bonomo, "Sister by friendship" Elizabeth "Betty" Lavaty, her Godchild Mary Anne Fitzmaurice, and additional family and friends.
The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude for the loving care provided by Paula Spende, Laura Marek, Barb Manders, Donna Schleicher, Lori Bocher, Maisie Allie, Pam Toepel, Marquetta Meeks, Makayla Galecki, Abigail Beltz, Gaby Pernia, Theresa, Liz, and Megan Woodward. This care allowed Mary to live in her own home with daily visits from family and friends. We are also grateful to Rainbow Hospice for the exemplary care and compassion shared with Mary and her family.