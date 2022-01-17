Helen M. (Perry) Key

Watertown, WI - Helen M. Key, 83, of Watertown, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 5 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon with Rev. Daniel Repp officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery at a later date. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the charity of one's choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Helen Mary Perry was born May 13, 1938, daughter of Clark and Lorretta (nee Smith) Perry. She managed many bars in Watertown, Knowles and Rib Lake while raising seven children. Helen loved attending the kid's and grandchildren's sporting events. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon. Helen enjoyed camping, playing cards, and knitting. She loved to refinish old furniture with her husband Donnie. Her family was spoiled by her cooking, especially her ribs and chicken. Helen will be remembered for putting others before herself.
Helen is survived by her children, Dennis (Kathy Albedyll) Kohls, Dawn (Tim) Zickert, Darlene (fiancé Neil Kauer) Kohls, Diane (Dale) Hoffman, and Doug (Pam) Kohls, Sandy (Eric) Salmi, step-daughter, Cindy Breunig; son-in-law, Dean Zimmermann; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Anna Christian; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Helen is preceded in death by parents, husband, Donald Key; daughter, Denise Zimmermann; former husband, Richard Kohls.
To plant a tree in memory of Helen Key as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.