August 29, 1955 - December 29, 2020
Watertown, WI - Jerald T. Brennan, 65, of Watertown, was called home on December 29, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Anthony Schultz and Rev. Mark Schroeder officiating. Burial with military honors will take place at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at the church from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Luther Preparatory School in Watertown, or Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Jerald Thomas Brennan was born on August 29, 1955 in Watertown, the son of Eugene and Jean (nee Dolan) Brennan. He was a 1973 graduate of Watertown High School. He served in the United States Navy on the USS Detroit. On December 6, 1980, he married Tara Kuester at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown. He had been employed at WE Energies for over 35 years. He was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Watertown.
Those who know Jerry know he was a loving husband and father and a great friend. You also know he would correct all the reports stating he was 65 (as he would point out he is in his 66th year). Those who met him just once tended to remember him as he certainly was not shy and was always willing to make new friends. We will all miss him unmeasurably. We are all so very touched by the out pouring of concern, thoughts, and prayers coming from family, friends, the community and even people who only knew him as a friendly fellow ice fisherman during the search for him as well as after the news of his passing. This is all quite painful but focusing on the life Jerry lived and his personality is very helpful. He loved to be in nature, hunting, fishing, or even just a walk in the woods. If you happened to talk with him after deer season this year, he may have even mentioned he was 16 for 16 with his current bow. We know he received a warm welcome in heaven as the choir will have a talented new member. Jerry was assuredly welcomed by his father Gene Brennan with a warm "Hey", their standard greeting. As a man of great faith, we are comforted knowing we will be reunited with him one day.
Jerald is survived by his wife of 40 years, Tara Brennan of Watertown; children, Shawna (David) Jaeger of Watertown, Jared Brennan of Oshkosh, and Jacob (Katie) Brennan of Caledonia; grandchildren, Reilly, Reagan, Taryn, Leighton, Reid, and Emory; brother, William (Kathy) Brennan of Decatur, IL; father-in-law, Donald Kuester of Watertown; as well as other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Eileen Brennan in infancy; aunt, Margaret Dolan; uncle, Tim Dolan; and mother-in-law, Dorothy Kuester.