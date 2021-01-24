July 11, 1929 - January 20, 2021
Lebanon, WI - Eleftheria "Lefty" Demetropoulos, 91, of Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at her home.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the Lebanon Fire Department and EMS. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Eleftheria Kolokithas was born on July 11, 1929 in Milwaukee, the daughter of George and Mary (nee Yannaras) Kolokithas. She was a graduate of Riverside High School in Milwaukee. She was united in marriage to Christopher Demetropoulous. Lefty was a member of the Lebanon Homemakers-Quilt Club. She enjoyed sewing, baking, canning, and gardening. She loved flowers and animals, especially cats. She was always there for her family.
Lefty is survived by her children, Christopher (Carolyn) Demetropoulos of Watertown, Mary Demetropoulos of Fort Atkinson, Susan Demetropoulos of Beaver Dam, John (Tanya) Demetropoulos of Watertown, Elaine Demetropoulos of Jefferson, Nickolas (Doris) Demetropoulos of Lebanon, and William Demetropoulos of Watertown; fourteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren; sister, Elaine DeWitt; as well as other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Christopher Demetropoulos; son, George Demetropoulos; sister, Christine Kowalski; brothers, John Kolokithas and Nick Karas; and two great-great-grandchildren.