March 23, 1984 - July 24, 2021
Watertown, WI - Vincent Tyler Uttech, 37, of Watertown, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at his home.
Vincent was born on March 23, 1984 in Oconomowoc, the son of Dawn Olson (Christopher Walters) and Jeffrey Uttech. He had many passions which included working construction and roofing, hunting, fishing, cooking, and riding his motorcycle. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his mother, Dawn Olson (Christopher Walters), brother Logan Olson, sister Elaine Olson, maternal grandparents Bernard and Darlene Nicodemus, Thomas and Pam Caudill, paternal grandfather Roger Uttech. His aunts Christine (Mark Johnson) Nicodemus, Kimberly (Mike) Fickau, and Nicole Uttech. He is also survived by a number of other relatives and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Mary Uttech.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.