Ella Elisabeth (Kittel) Reinel

October 17, 1921 - May 6, 2021
Jefferson, WI - Ella Reinel, 99, of Jefferson, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 10:10 p.m.
Born October 17, 1921 to William and Laura Kittel in Watertown, WI, Ella was the 2nd oldest of 7 children, 3 brothers & 3 sisters, all predeceased her.
She only spoke German until she started school which came in handy in later years when traveling to Germany with her husband and daughter.
Ella went to Work at the early age of 12 for Eva's Bakery in Watertown to help support the family. Even at that early age it was recognized that she was a hard worker and the owners of Hero's Tavern in Watertown ask if she could come to work for them.
Ella met the love of her life, soulmate, and 100% partner at a Turner Hall dance when Roger Reinel, Sr spotted her and as they say "the rest is history ". Ella and Roger were married at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Watertown on May 9, 1942, where Ella had been baptized, confirmed and was a member.
Her married life began in Fort Atkinson where they lived for several years and she worked as a top-notch seamstress for Roglitz Awning and Schweiger Furniture as one of their most recognized seamstresses. When Roger enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Oklahoma, Ella moved briefly to be with him prior to him being shipped overseas, she worked at Roselawn Dairy while there.
Ella returned to Fort Atkinson and her job at Schweigers and On December 2, 1943 Roger Jr was born. She became very active in starting what is now Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson being the only living Charter Member to date. She spent many hours teaching Sunday School and as the church structure was being built, she was on many committees organizing the new church.
When Roger returned from WWII, they worked hard together to build their life, Ella still working as much as possible for both Roglitz and Schweigers, raising Roger Jr. while Roger Sr sought a profession. Their daughter, Ellen was born on September 20,1946.
Roger Sr was hired as a police officer with the City of Fort Atkinson and then was transferred to the Jefferson Co Sheriffs Dept. Shortly after he was asked to run for Sheriff and Ella strapped on another hat assisting in his campaign along with her jobs and being a supporting police officers wife organizing and attending many functions, being a mother and active member of the community. She dug in with both feet. Roger was elected as the youngest Sheriff at age 33 and that launched an entire new set of challenges for Ella. She became a Matron, Deputy Sheriff, Under Sheriff as well as cooking all the meals (starting at 5abreakfast till 5p dinner) for the inmates 7 days a week. She had to maintain state standards for inspections, meal planning, budgeting, preparation and serving of all meals. Along with these many hats she also was very active with Roger and Ellen's activities from Boy and Girl Scouts to being at all their sports, music, and church events, as well as transportation for members of the teams, still being an active member of Trinity herself.
Ella ran for and was elected Sheriff in 1967, being one of the only women in the State of WI and to date the only women elected Sheriff in Jefferson Co.
Ella was also an active member of the Business and Professional Women's Organization in Jefferson and is still a member of Wisconsin Sheriffs & Deputy Sheriffs Association. She still actively supports The Loyal Few (supporting families of law enforcement), LETTSEWK9, and the Jefferson Co Sheriffs Dept. Ella and her daughter have set up a Law Endorsement Scholarship which is awarded to a Jefferson High School student(s) each year for $2000 each. The Reinel Law Enforcement Scholarship.
She was loved by many at St Coletta where she worked and went to Visit with Sister Margaret Ann and Rose when they were on one of their Visits to family in Massachusetts.
After her husband passed in 1995 Ella continued to be active by volunteering with Tomorrow's Hope, Reaching Out Respite and being active with her grandchildren's activities.
Unfortunately, she had to have surgery in her late 80's which caused her to only have nutrition via a G-tube and can only have sips of water via mouth. She has Not had a "real meal" or food for over 10 years.
She was a perfectionist in everything she did including gardening, which she loved, sewing, having made many of her children's clothes including suits for Roger Jr, coats and formal dresses for Ellen and a total perfectionist with housework.
Ella became and is the oldest member of Resurrection Church in Fort Atkinson when it opened its doors a few years ago and attended worship regularly.
She was predeceased by her husband, Roger Sr; her son, Roger, Jr; her parents and siblings.
Surviving are her daughter, Ellen Sawyers; grandchildren, Rick Reinel (Julie), Rhonda Foley (Nick), and Gina Marrinson (Eric); great grandchildren, Ashley, Meghann, Morgann, Hannah, Pam, Richard, and Matthew and great great grandchildren, Saetia and Arijah as well as nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
We are so very grateful to the members of Resurrection Church, Rainbow Hospice, Awaken Salon, and the very special friends that were so instrumental in her wellbeing.
Ella's Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Resurrection Church in Fort Atkinson with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. The service will also be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Resurrection Church, The Loyal Few (supporting law enforcement families) LETTSEWK9 or The Jefferson County Sheriffs Dept.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.