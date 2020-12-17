January 21, 1964 - December 15, 2020
Watertown, WI - Kurt J. Lemminger, 56, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at his home.
A private memorial service will be held at the funeral home. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Kurt Joseph Lemminger was born on January 21, 1964 in Watertown, the son of James K. and Mary Anne (nee Kellerman) Lemminger. He was a graduate of Johnson Creek High School. He was an accomplished athlete, participating in football and baseball as well as wrestling, of which he was a State Qualifier. On September 2, 1995 he married Lisa Kugel at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Watertown.
Kurt was an industrial insulator with local 19. He was a jack of all trades and was a talented carpenter and roofer. He enjoyed woodworking and hunting. He was always a giving a person and spent his time helping others.
Kurt is survived by his wife, Lisa Lemminger of Watertown; children, Emily Lemminger of Oconomowoc, Natalie (Tyler Oldenhoff) Lemminger of Watertown, and Sara Lemminger of Watertown; mother, Mary Anne Lemminger of Watertown; siblings, Michael (Debra) Lemminger of Hayward, Mark (Michelle) Lemminger of Johnson Creek, James "Jim" (Debra) Lemminger of Johnson Creek, and Kim (Tim) Schmidt of Watertown; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James Lemminger on November 15, 2020.