April 7, 1927 - November 22, 2020
Johnson Creek, WI - Vernon H. Wrensch, 93, of Johnson Creek, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, from the COVID-19 virus at Watertown Regional Medical Center in Watertown, WI. He was born on April 7, 1927 to Max and Frieda (Schwartz) Wrensch at his home in Johnson Creek.
Vernon attended the Rock River Valley School. He graduated from MATC in Waukesha. He worked at Waukesha Motors until enlisting in the Army. On January 26, 1946, he started his training at Fort McClellan, Alabama. He was honorably discharged four years later as a Corporal T5.
On August 24, 1946 he and Evelyn (Kleinsteiber) were married at St Bernard Catholic Church in Watertown, WI.
Besides farming, he worked many jobs including driving school bus, Hevi Duty, Arrow Inc, Schweiger, and Brownberry Ovens.
He belonged to American Legion Post #305 in Johnson Creek, the VFW, Rock River Koshkonong Association, and the Johnson Creek Historical Society. He was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Watertown and was a lifetime member of Jefferson County Humane Society, the Farm Bureau and Catholic Knights.
Vernon was a past member of many square dance groups and the Rock River Line Dancers.
He always loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He loved playing cards, gambling, dancing, traveling, animals, carpentry work and woodworking. He lived in the house he was born in until his death.
Survivors include his wife of over 74 years, Evelyn; son, Richard of Johnson Creek; daughter, Sharon Wrensch-Cwirla (David Cwirla); daughter-in-law, Sharon (Larkin) Wrensch, wife of Dan; grandchildren, Janet (Brian) Anderson of Green Bay, Christopher Wrensch of Colorado, Diana Schmitt and her family in Germany, Mario Wrensch and his family in Germany, Robert and Elizabeth Wrensch in northern Wisconsin, Catherine Cwirla, Timothy Cwirla, and Jessica Cwirla; great-granddaughter, Olivia Anderson; as well as nephews, Robert, Michael, John, and Patrick Kleinsteiber and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Herbert (Marcella Brown) and Clarence; sister, Arlene; brother-in-law, Edwin (Lucille Yelk) Kleinsteiber; sons, James and Danny; foster son, Kenneth Middleton; as well as daughters-in-law, Candice (Millings) Wrensch, wife of James, and Jean (Reese) Wrensch, wife of Richard.
Vernon was a kind gentle and patient man who was quick to smile, and always willing to help others.
A private funeral service will be held at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Father Michael Johnson officiating. Burial with military honors will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in Watertown. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.