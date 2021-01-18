February 14, 1984 - January 13, 2021
Ixonia, WI - Brandon H. Guenterberg, 36, of Ixonia, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 due to injuries sustained in a snowmobiling accident.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc with Rev. Steven Hillmer officiating. Burial will take place at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Cemetery in Farmington. Family and friends may gather at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to St. Matthew's Lutheran School, where his children attend school. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Brandon Hugo Guenterberg was born on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1984, the first born of Mark and Ruth (nee Kempinski) Guenterberg. He was baptized into the Lord at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Farmington. He attended St. Peter's Lutheran Grade School and was confirmed at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Helenville. He graduated in the top 10 of his class at Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills in 2002. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Business from UW-Whitewater, graduating summa cum laude. He was a former lifetime member of Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, where he served with all his heart on the Church Council for six years. He was currently a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc.
Brandon was the Vice President and born leader of Okauchee Redi-Mix, Inc. He and his brother Tyler are the third generation owners of their family business.
On June 10, 2006, he married his high school sweetheart, Erin Christian, at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Farmington. Family time was of utmost importance to Brandon, and he was looking forward to celebrating 15 happy years of marriage in June. He was a stein-holding/Masskrugstemmen champion in Oconomowoc, which led him to represent Wisconsin at Oktoberfest at Central Park in New York City in 2017.
Brandon was a member of the Concord Center Cruisers Snowmobile Club. He loved snowmobiling from the age of two and was always the group leader and human GPS. Brandon enjoyed being one of the "Fellas". He enjoyed boating with his family, golfing, deer hunting and most of all he was the best daddy two little girls could have ever been blessed with. Brandon you will live on in our hearts forever!
Brandon is survived by his wife, Erin Guenterberg and two daughters, Teagan Anne and Laikin Mabel of Ixonia; parents, Mark and Ruth Guenterberg; brother, Tyler Guenterberg; paternal grandmother, Mabel "Minnie" Guenterberg; maternal grandmother, Virginia Glan; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Hugo Guenterberg.