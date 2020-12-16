Ella M. Schlesner

March 7, 1934 - November 24, 2020
New Berlin, WI - Ella Mae Schlesner strived to fill every moment of her 86 years, and did it well.
Although she traveled from her birthplace of Jump River Wisconsin through many states and visited and lived in other countries, she always considered Wisconsin her home. She expended a lot of effort to spend time with family and friends, always exhibiting enthusiasm and style.
Ella was extremely active in both family and community through her strong Christian beliefs of ministry and improving the lives of others. She taught her family and acquaintances, by example, to actively fight for what they believed to be right for themselves and others. She confirmed this commitment in 1953 when she and John, her husband, began having their siblings live with them. Later, they began ministries by opening their home to teenage foster boys; became involved in Youth for Christ Ministries; founded and managed Cross Acres, a camp for 1,000 inner city children each summer and a center in Milwaukee. Ella continued ministry as a House Hostess in Bolivia for missionaries.
Throughout her life Ella was very personally involved in advocating for the betterment of those with disabilities. Whenever she encountered a lack of disability accommodations, she would make phone calls, write letters and follow up until the injustice was righted. She worked as a Home Health Aide for several years going beyond her work duties to assist her clients. She developed and managed for 7 years a Respite Day Care at Elmbrook Church in Waukesha for parents of children with autism. She organized, drove the bus and did body transfers for monthly field trips for people with disabilities until she was 76 years old.
Although Ella was extremely busy with her community service, she always made sure her entire family got together by organizing many events such as gatherings at the Great Wolf Water Park and dinners. More recently she began giving 'Individual Family Dinners' rather than Christmas presents. Each year she arranged for each of her children's families to go out to dinner with her, allowing these smaller groups to have more intimate conversations. As her children matured she began a family ministry. She began consistently, praying over and sending each of her children a small monthly check. Genesis 26:12-13 - Then Isaac sowed in that land, and received in the same year a hundredfold: and the LORD blessed him. Her planted seeds are such a blessing and valuable life lesson.
Ella had a lot of energy and could not sit still. She often traveled within Wisconsin, to Germany and Puerto Rico to visit family and lived in Florida and Bolivia. She accompanied a friend to Ireland, fulfilling the friend's wish. On a five day Amtrak Train trip from Milwaukee to Seattle she, at 71 yrs old, insisted that the Cabin Porter strap her into the top bunk bed at night because her cabin-mate daughter has claustrophobia.
She will be missed by Dorothy Lietzke-sister, Jeanne Solik (Barb)-daughter, John Schlesner (Karen)-son, Janey Rule (Craig)-daughter, Judy Schlesner-daughter, Jake Schlesner (Rachel)-son; 28 grandchildren, her 33 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, many other relatives and friends.
She was predeceased by John Schlesner-husband, James Schlesner-son, Richard Hink-brother, Ray Hink-father and Sarah Hink (Brown)-mother.