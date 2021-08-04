June 30, 1935 - August 2, 2021
Watertown, WI - Glenn E Hildebrandt, 86, Watertown, formerly of Walworth, WI, died peacefully at his home with his wife by his side, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
Glenn was born on June 30, 1935, in Woodstock, IL, the son of Paul and Ella (Schmarje) Hildebrandt. He was a 1953 graduate of Woodstock High School. On May 21, 1955, Glenn married his childhood sweetheart, Deloris Hager at First Methodist Church of Woodstock.
Glenn was drafted into the army in 1958. The newlyweds spent time in Texas, Maryland, and Germany where new friendships were formed that lasted a lifetime.
Glenn became a dairy farmer and carpenter. The couple had three children and in March of 1973 moved to a farm in Walworth, WI where they resided for over 46 years. Glenn enjoyed serving the Lord as elder, trustee, and choir member at Triune Lutheran and Our Redeemer Lutheran Churches. Other passions included creating walnut furniture and original handcrafted items, barbershop singing, golfing, a Cub fan, the outdoors, hiking and biking.
He loved his family and modeled a strong work ethic, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Called to his heavenly home, he will be dearly missed.
Glenn is survived by his Wife, Deloris; children Laura Hildebrandt-Shively of Madison, Brenda (Robert) Rowbotham of Waterloo, Troy (Heidi) of Oconomowoc; grandchildren; Cody (Jenny), Victoria (Cory), Logan, Breanne, and Theodore; great grandchildren; Wyatt, Hazel, Isaiah, Callie, and one on the way, sisters-in-law; Mildred, Evelyn Stock; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Glenn is preceded in death by his parents, siblings; Vera, Lyle, Edna, Gene, Paul, Elaine.
Memorials to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Watertown, WI or Lutheran Hour Ministries, St Louis, MO.
A funeral service for Glenn will be held at 11:00am on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with Rev. David Groth presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow at 3:00pm in McHenry County Memorial Park in Woodstock, IL.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.