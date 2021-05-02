Sylvia M. (Dams) Roedl

September 19, 1930 - April 30, 2021
Beaver Dam, WI - Sylvia M. Roedl, 90, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Watertown passed away peacefully on Friday morning, April 30, 2021 at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.
A visitation for Sylvia will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until Noon at Harmony Baptist Church, N8954 County Road W, Beaver Dam. A funeral service will begin at Noon with Pastor Peter Ostrander officiating. Lunch to be served immediately following the funeral service. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown, Wisconsin.
Sylvia May was born on September 19, 1930 the daughter of Benjamin and Viola (Hartke) Dams in Watertown, Wisconsin. On September 15, 1951, she was united in marriage with Jack A. Roedl.
Sylvia was a homemaker and a thoughtful and devoted caregiver especially, to her Mother Viola in her later years and her husband Jack. Sylvia was a faithful member and an active participant in the senior Bible Study at Harmony, helping with church activities and potluck dinners with her famous apple pie. Sylvia enjoyed being able to help other members of her church family in any way she could. Sylvia also had a passion for tending to and maintaining her yard and beautiful flowers.
Sylvia is survived by her children: Jeff (Debbie) Roedl, Steve (Teresa) Roedl, Karen (Doug) Prescher and Troy (Stacey) Roedl; grandchildren: Stacy, Krystal, Beth, Sydney, Sawyer, George, Bonnie, Billy and Tiger; great grandchildren: Ciera, Bryson, David, Neiko, Nadia, Isaak and Perla Rose. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jack in 2006, her son Bruce, and her sister and brother-in-law Ruth and Ted Bennett.
Memorial donations in Sylvia's name may be directed to Harmony Baptist Church, N8954 County Road W, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin 53916.
