May 7, 1965 - April 18, 2021
Watertown, WI - Stacey L. Haenel, 55, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at UW Hospital in Madison.
Stacey Lee Haenel was born on May 7, 1965 in Rhinelander, the daughter of Robert and Barbara (nee Wubker) Haenel. She grew up in Watertown and was a 1983 graduate of Watertown High School. She had been employed at Bubba's Thirsty Rhino and Ann's Uptown as well as owned and operated Stacey's Bar, all in Watertown. She was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church and the Moose Lodge, both of Watertown. She enjoyed cooking and loved a good tan. She loved bowling; it was her passion. Above all, her greatest loves were her children and grandchildren.
Stacey is survived by her children, John Scheiber and Jacob (Monica Derr) Lynch; grandchildren, Annaé and Joshua Lynch; mother, Barbara Haenel; siblings, Susan (Dave) Thirston, Sharon (John) Schaffer, Shirley Craig, and Stuart (Mary "Dee") Haenel; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Haenel and brothers-in-law, Randall Schaffer and Mark Craig.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown with Father Vincent Brewer officiating. Burial will take place at St. Henry Catholic Cemetery in Watertown. Family and friends may call at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. with rosary at 7:30 p.m. They may also gather at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the family. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.